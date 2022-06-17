Samsung announces date to announce Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Samsung is close to introducing two more devices to the international market. The company confirmed the announcement date of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro rugged phone and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet. The devices will be made official at an online event that will take place on July 13. The company informed the realization of it through an invitation, sent to its partners, as you can see below.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is nothing new. He’s already had the virtually entire design revealed in previous leaks. The chunky model will feature a vertex stripe pattern on the back, as well as having a solid construction. The smartphone will also support the 5G network and will feature two rear cameras. However, the highlight here will be the removable battery, for those who want to change it without any interruption in work, even if it is in extreme conditions.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is another that will have a robust design, to be intended for the same environments as the XCover. It is slated to come with an S Pen and promises protection from drops and bumps, for example. So far, Samsung’s robust cell phone and tablet prices have not yet been revealed, and there is no confirmation of a possible coming to Brazil. More information should only be revealed at the online event next July. What are your expectations for future Samsung announcements? Tell us in the space for comments.

