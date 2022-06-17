Samsung Galaxy F13 gets official launch date and has specifications revealed

Update (06/17/2022) by LL

Just yesterday (16) the future Galaxy F13 appeared in a teaser and had the presence of three confirmed rear cameras. Until then the smartphone still did not have an official release date, but that has just changed. Samsung announced that the intermediary will be announced in India on June 22, 2022. It was believed that the Galaxy F13 would be an Indian version of the Galaxy M13, but the official announcement pointed out significant differences between the devices. Among the confirmed features are: 8 GB of RAM with support for “RAM Plus” function (apparently a virtual RAM expansion), LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, 6,000 mAh battery and automatic data switching feature.

Images shared on Flipkart also confirm the presence of a fingerprint reader on the side, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port. While the announcement doesn’t include details about the Galaxy F13’s platform, we do know that the device will feature the Samsung Exynos 850 chip due to a Geekbench listing. What did you think of the Galaxy F13 specs? Tell in the comments!

Original text (06/16/2022) Samsung Galaxy F13 appears in Indian store teaser with three rear cameras

The Galaxy F13 seems to be getting closer and closer to being released. The mobile has now appeared in a teaser on the Indian store Flipkart, within the section dedicated to smartphones coming to market. Although the banner has an indication of “Coming Soon”, which means it will be available soon, there is no specific date for the launch of the new Samsung device, as you can see below.

Either way, you can already see some device-specific details. One of them consists of the presence of a jumped block with three rear cameras. In addition, there will be a drop-shaped notch, in the format that the Korean calls Infinity-V. By the expected specifications, the Galaxy F13 will be a version of the Galaxy M13 for India. Thus, it is expected to contain an Exynos 850 mobile platform, accompanied by a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

















