Samsung Galaxy F13 will have 6000 mAh battery and FHD+ screen

The release date for the Samsung Galaxy F13 has been officially confirmed in India. A support page for the smartphone opened on the company’s India website recently.

Now, Samsung has confirmed the launch date of the device, and it will be later this month. Samsung Galaxy F13 India release date is set for June 22nd.

Samsung has revealed the first important details like battery capacity and colors of the Galaxy F13. Furthermore, the company confirmed its screen resolution. Other specifications of the device were also released.

As per the information, the Samsung Galaxy F13 will be launched in India with an IPS display 6.6 inches and will have a screen with Full HD+ resolution. It also comes with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, withWith support for 15 watt charging.

Its processor will be an Exynos 850, in addition it will have 4 GB of RAM available, but the amount of RAM can be increased through the technology of expansion of virtual RAM (+4 GB), and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

The main camera will receive a modern design and will have three rear cameras and one front. In addition, the Galaxy F13 will run Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.

