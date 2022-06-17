Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is approved by Anatel for launch in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

After the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 was given the green light by Anatel for sale in Brazil, now the new Samsung watches have appeared at the regulatory agency. Documents obtained by technoblog show that the smartwatch Galaxy Watch 5the future successor of Watch 4, was approved by Anatel and can now be sold in the Brazilian market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

The documentation mentions two models: SM-R900 and SM-R910. They are, respectively, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40 mm and 44 mm. The material also reveals that the watches have an inductive charging base of 10 watts of power, which perhaps indicates that they will be marketed with a faster charger.

Of course, this number does not mean that the product will have a fast supply, but it is an interesting leap, since it is twice as high as the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (SM-R900) certificate (Image: Playback)

In terms of technical characteristics, Anatel does not deliver other surprises. However, it does indicate that the Samsung smartwatch has Bluetooth (Low Energy), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (SM-R910) certificate (Image: Playback)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 should get Pro version

In the United States, the FCC, the regulatory body equivalent to Anatel, still approved a variant identified as SM-R920. according to GSMArena, this is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Earlier this month, a leaked screenshot of the Samsung Health Beta with the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro available.

This indicates that, most likely, Samsung should replace the “Classic” variant with the “Pro”. The confirmation, even, we will only have when the company makes the gadgets official; this should happen in August 2022.

So far, there’s not much information about what’s new in the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. The watches should continue to run Google’s Wear OS, a new version of the One UI Watch could also be on the way, and the swivel crown on the more expensive variant. must be extinguished.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto