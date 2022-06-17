Samsung Wallet made official as a new digital wallet to access documents, cards and more

Samsung followed Google and presented its new virtual wallet, in an official statement issued this Thursday (16). Samsung Wallet arrives to combine Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to store and access digital IDs, payment cards, loyalty, keys and more. According to the Korean manufacturer, all this will be accessible in a single secure app, as there is defense-grade protection from Samsung Knox, while there is integration with an open ecosystem, including devices connected by SmartThings. “Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a completely safe and secure environment to store digital keys, cards and more. As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand Samsung Wallet’s capabilities by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”











Jeanie Han







EVP and Head of Digital Life at Samsung Electronics

Among the main applications is the possibility of adding digital domestic keys. Thus, you can lock and unlock doors with a Galaxy device, as well as use for compatible cars, such as models from the automakers BMW, Genesis and Hyundai. In addition to Samsung Knox, some sensitive items will be stored in a sunny environment, called a Secure Element. It will help protect against remote hacking attacks or even physical intrusion attempts.

At this first moment, Samsung Wallet will only be available in six markets. They are: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France and Italy. There is still no forecast to expand to more countries, such as Brazil. Did you like the news from Samsung with the brand’s new digital wallet? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

