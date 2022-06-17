São Paulo fans ask for Rogério Ceni’s departure and Hernán Crespo’s return

São Paulo saw its 15 unbeaten games in the season fall after the defeat by Botafogo, by 1-0, at Nilton Santos Stadium, this Thursday (16), in a match valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. Soon after the match, many fans took to social media to ask for Rogério Ceni’s departure.

In addition to starting a campaign against the permanence of the current coach, several São Paulo fans also asked for the return of his predecessor, Hernán Crespo, with whom the club won its last title, the 2020 Paulistão. -Duhail, from Qatar, just over two months ago.

