São Paulo negotiates the return of striker Marcos Guilherme to the club

São Paulo is holding talks for a possible return of striker Marcos Guilherme. The information was first disclosed by Jovem Pan.



In his first spell, the player arrived at Tricolor Paulista in July 2017 and left the team in June 2018. In his debut game for the team, scored two goals in a remarkable comeback against Botafogo in the Campeonato Brasileiro that same year – a match that freed the club from the relegation zone. This Thursday (16th), the team meets the carioca opponent again.

With 49 games and nine goals with the team’s shirt, the athlete has characteristics that interest Rogério Ceni.

The fact of being a sprinter is one of the main points that draw attention. Without Marquinhos, and now with Caio’s serious injury, the São Paulo coach was left with no options to play this role. Marcos Guilherme would be a name to solve this situation.

With passages at Santos this season, the striker is negotiating his termination with Internacional. There should be news in the next few days regarding the player’s situation.