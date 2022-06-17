Season 19 already has a release date

The American broadcaster ABC has set the premiere date for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

According to Digital Spy, the new season of the medical drama will premiere on October 6, one hour after Station 19 premiered.

Continues after advertising

Recently, the 18th season had its final episode aired, leaving fans in doubt as to the fate of several characters.

Additionally, it was speculated that the show’s 18th season could be its last, and the network had not guaranteed the future of Grey’s Anatomy. However, the drama has been renewed.

Actress Ellen Pompeo recently addressed the possibility of the series continuing with Meredith Grey, perhaps in a spin-off, but the network has not revealed if there are any plans.

Grey’s Anatomy broadcast in Brazil

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series that began in 2005 on ABC in the United States. In Brazil, Netflix helped popularize the series, but the title left the service at the end of 2021.

The fictional series focuses on the lives of interns, residents and surgical assistants as they grow into experienced doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy has already aired in the United States. There are rumors about her coming to an end.

The seasons of Grey’s Anatomy can be seen on Star+, Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video and Sony channel, also through UOL Play. Station 19, the spinoff, is also on Star+. Click here to subscribe to the stream,