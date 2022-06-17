see how to have documents on mobile

Who has never lost their voter registration, RG, CPF or even their SUS card, raise your hand! I myself have lost more than one of these documents, whether at parties or on everyday commutes. In addition to being boring, this can also cost your pocket.

Therefore, when I discovered that some of these documents also have a digital version, I immediately joined. In part, because of the practicality of not having to carry a wallet and/or document holder. And, mainly, because of security, in cases of theft, theft or loss.

Digital documents can be used in applications for Android or iOS and identifications have the same legal value as the physical version.

Check out a list of which ones you can have on your cell phone and how to use them.

ID

Digital ID applications are made available by their respective states, so each citizen must download the one that corresponds to theirs.

In São Paulo, for example, the app is called RG Digital SPwhile in Rio de Janeiro it is RJ Digital Identity. And they show the same information as the printed Identity Card, such as CPF and DNI.

Check out in this Tilt article which other states have the digital ID service.

An important note is that to have access to the digital version, the physical document must contain the QR Code, that is, it must have been issued from 2019 onwards.

Digital Work Card (CTPS)

Can be issued by app digital CTPS, a platform that gathers all the information present in the printed version, such as labor records, PIS/PASEP number and employment contract. In addition, through the digital document, it is possible to request a duplicate of the physical wallet.

voter registration

Available in the app e-Title. To enter the platform, the user must answer personal questions and provide data such as CPF and mother’s name.

By replacing the printed model, it can be presented in electoral votes, in addition to allowing the issuance of an electoral discharge certificate and informing the polling places, voter data and registration number.

CRLV and CNH

Digital versions are issued by the same application, the Digital Traffic Wallet. Available not only to download the license, but also to prove the vehicle’s license.

SUS card

Popularly known as Cardeirinha do SUS, the National Health Card number is available online through the app. Connect SUS.

In addition to viewing information about the document, you can also track the patient’s health history, view exam results, view scheduled appointments and service locations.

CPF

In addition to being available with the RG, it can also be downloaded through the app Digital CPF. It displays a copy of the document and also has a service channel between citizens and government, plus the online version of the CNH.

* Gabriela Bispo, planner and content writer at InfoPreta collaborated.