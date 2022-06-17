Selana Gomez reveals that she is ashamed of the cover of her old music album

This Friday (17) the singer and actress Selena Gomez, revealed that she is ashamed of the cover of her old musical album “Revival”, released in 2015. In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, the artist declared that she did not feel well in appearing more sensual to the public, and stated that he needed to work on his feelings.

“I was really embarrassed after I did it,” she said, and continued, “I had to work through those feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself,” she declared.

The singer made it clear that the decision to make the cover was not something natural, and explained that she often wants to be sensual just for herself: “Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. It might be for me,” she stated.

Selena Gomez is one of the most important artists today. Recently, she has been active in the media, after a period away from her social networks. A few years ago, the singer was the most followed personality on Instagram.

