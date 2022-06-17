Selena Gomez doesn’t like the cover of the album “Revival”: “I wasn’t happy”

The music career of Selena Gomez It is acclaimed by fans and also by critics. However, the singer herself has some criticisms regarding what she has already done in the past. In a recent interview, the ex-Disney confessed that she didn’t like the album cover very much “revival“, launched in 2015. For her, the result left her very sexualized.

“I was very embarrassed after I did“, said Selena Gomez in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had to work through these feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on. [em mim]. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself.“, he added.

Contrary to what many think, Selena also stated that he doesn’t feel extremely sexy. “I am not an overly sexual person“, said. “Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. could be for me“, declared the singer, stating that the choice of cover did not come from her at first.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Selena Gomez says she was “forced” to make the cover of “revival“. In 2020, in an interview with Allure, the singer said that she was pressured. “I did things that had nothing to do with me. There was pressure for me to look more grown up on ‘Revival’. I felt like I needed to show skin, but I wasn’t that kind of person.“, he concluded.

