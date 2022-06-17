Selena Gomez talks about Britney Spears’ wedding: “happy for her”

Selena Gomez and Martin Short were guests on the famous talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, June 16th. The subject was the series “Only Murders in the Building”, where the two are protagonists. However, one issue did not go unnoticed: the Britney Spears wedding.

the singer was one of the select guests at the wedding of the princess of pop and Sam Asghari and had to talk about his experience whether he wanted to or not. In fact, she didn’t reveal much, as she is very discreet, and laughed at the jokes the presenter made.

Jimmy Kimmel showed the photo that brings together the main celebrities who were at the wedding: Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears herself, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

The presenter joked that the photo has so many famous and powerful women, but you can still see an elbow in the corner of the photo. With that, he drew laughter from the guests.

Selena Gomez was cute when talking about the wedding:

“I was really happy for her, it was really beautiful,” she said.

Jimmy Kimmelthen wanted to know what kind of food was served: “It was a buffet, or you went à la carte, they did that thing where they put money in the bride’s dress and the father arrives, grabs something and runs. Did they do anything like that?“, he joked. “What should I do with it, I don’t know.”laughed Selena.

Selena Gomezagain, was quite reserved in the reply: “no, it was finger foods“, she said, that is, food to be served and to eat with one’s own hands.

Watch the interview: