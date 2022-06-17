Tether (USDT) denies backing in Asian securities and exposure to crisis crypto fund – Cryptocurrencies

Tether, issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, has denied rumors that its commercial paper portfolio is made up of 85% Chinese or Asian securities in general.

In a note published on Wednesday (15), Tether said that the speculations are “completely false and only increase panic to generate additional profits in a market already under intense stress”.

The USDT broadcaster added that its position in Celsius was liquidated after the cryptocurrency lending platform halted withdrawals on Monday (13), in response to the market’s sharp drop.

An investigation conducted last year found that Tether had lent $1 billion to Celsius, using Bitcoin (BTC) as collateral.

The company also denied rumors that it had exposure to loans from Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency fund and one of the biggest investors in the Terra (LUNA) project, which collapsed in May. The market now fears that the fund is facing insolvency after incurring $400 million in liquidations.

Read more:

The composition of USDT reserves has long been a concern of the cryptocurrency market. Investors have doubts especially about trading papers. In late March, in its audit of stablecoin backing for Q1 2022, Tether reported that $20.1 billion of its bond holdings were commercial paper. In June last year, this figure was US$ 30.8 billion.

In a post on Twitter in May, however, Tether’s chief technology and operations officer, Paolo Ardoino, said the figure would be reduced to $8.4 billion by the end of that month.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related