Tevez will be the new coach of Rosario Central, says newspaper | international football

Admin 8 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Carlos Tevez is ready to start his career as a coach. According to the newspaper “Olé”, the former striker accepted the proposal of Rosario Central and will take over the team of the first division of Argentina. The contract will be for three years.

Tevez, 38, announced his retirement in early June, but has not played professionally since May 31 of last year. As soon as he confirmed his farewell, he stated that he was aiming to work as a coach.

  • Tevez receives offer to coach Rosario Central, Argentina
  • Tevez officially announces retirement from the pitch: “I’ve already given everything I had”

Tevez will assume the position of coach of Rosario Central – Photo: Getty Images

At Rosario Central, Tevez will set up a coaching staff with his brothers. In addition to them, Chapa Retegui, former coach of the Argentine national field hockey team, will be the former striker’s main assistant.

The agreement between Tevez and Rosario Central was quick. On Wednesday, coach Leandro Somoza resigned. The board quickly got in touch with Tevez, held a meeting and presented the proposal. On Thursday, there was a positive response.

The forecast is that Tevez begins work at the beginning of next week. His debut as a coach is expected on June 24, against Gimnasia y Esgrima, for the Argentine Championship.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

No space with Dorival, medallion forwards agreement with Chilean club, informs portal: “They reached an agreement”

Flamengo Player, who has a contract with Fla until December, lost space in Dorival’s team …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved