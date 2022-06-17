“The answer was yes”; Flamengo doesn’t stop at Cebolinha and makes ‘final bid’ of R$ 27 million for 50% of half; Dorival wants player for 2nd semester

Mengão is strengthening himself in the mid-year window and there are talks to try to stay with one of the holders of Dorival’s squad

after the Flamengo to beat Cuiabá, last Wednesday (15), Dorival Júnior admitted, in a press conference, to hope for the permanence of Andreas Pereira. The midfielder will have his loan contract expiring on June 30 at Ninho do Urubu and Mengão would have already decided not to buy him from Manchester United.

“I hope he stays. Players of this level, with this potential, are few in Brazil. I have no doubt that this boy can still grow a lot, he can evolve a lot. How will it happen? I don’t know, but it would be great if we could hold this boy because he has many qualities”opined Dorival about Andreas.

Initially, the agreement between Flamengo and Manchester United involved 10.5 million euros (R$ 56.6 million at the current price) for 75% of the rights of Andreas Pereira. To give you an idea, Everton Cebolinha is being bought for 13 million euros (R$ 72 million) for 100% of the attacker’s rights.

The pressure from the red-black crowd since last year’s Libertadores final – when a mistake by shirt 18 cost Palmeiras the title – and the drop in income in the first months of 2022 made the direction retreat in finalizing the purchase.

At the beginning of the week, colleague Venê Casagrande, from SBT Rio, found that Flamengo would not exercise the option to buy Andreas, who would return to England after June 30th. But one of the representatives of the midfielder updated the theme this Friday (17), stating that the Rio de Janeiro club made one last attempt with United.

“I forwarded this question to one of Andreas Pereira’s managers and the answer was ‘yes’. Flamengo made a new move offering 5 million euros (R$ 27 million) for 50% of the economic rights. According to this Andreas representative, it is not very simple to convince United to accept such a big reduction: ‘I don’t know if United will accept such conditions’”said the journalist Jorge Nicola on your YouTube channel.

As said by the representative, there is an initial pessimism on the English side for the alleged new offer from Flamengo. Andreas, who has been a starter in recent games, has a market on the Old Continent and can still be reused at United, now with Erik Ten Hag in charge of the club next season.