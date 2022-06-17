The damage to the Ferrari unit that left Leclerc ‘in hand’

Load audio player

After sending to Maranello the power unit that failed and led to the abandonment of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan GP formula 1a Ferrari identified the damage caused in the incident in Baku.

The power unit arrived in Maranello this Wednesday and the Italian team has already identified some of the problems, especially the internal combustion engine and the turbo, which were heavily impacted and should require a replacement by the red team.

In any case, Leclerc will probably not have to pay a grid penalty in Canada, the motorsport.com. The Monegasque is one turbo change away from being penalized, as he has already used three units of the part, but in Montreal he will reinstall the first used this year.

In addition, the pilot will have a new internal combustion engine in North America. This is the third unit of the component, according to the motorsport.comso that the limit established by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) is still respected.

In addition, the team can still use the supercharging system of unit 1 (as was the case at the Monaco GP, stage that preceded the Azerbaijan GP in the 2022 championship) to avoid penalties.

The engine that will be assembled in Canada will be zero kilometers and therefore should not have any reliability issues. That way, Ferrari’s technicians will have time to understand what actions to take and whether some parts will need to be repaired.

The trend already seems likely, however, that Ferrari will be forced to use a fourth, if not a fifth, engine over the course of the season, considering that component life is proving to be decidedly less than seven grands prix.

Problems beyond Leclerc’s drive

In the case of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who also retired from the Baku race, the problem was with the pump that controls the hydraulic system. In addition, the staff de Maranello also investigates the failures in the unity of the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and the Chinese Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

