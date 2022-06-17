The redemption of the dynasty! Warriors beat the Celtics to become NBA champions | nba

The Golden State Warriors dynasty is a story with its ups and downs, but with no end point on the horizon. The revolutionary team, which changed the way basketball is played in the last decade, is again NBA champion, after the 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics, away from home, and the 4-2 victory in the finals of the biggest league in the world. world.

Stephen Curry’s copious cry at the last burst of the clock symbolizes redemption, after two seasons lost to serious injuries to the biggest stars. The all-time best pitcher finished with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, which includes 6 3-pointers, and took the Finals MVP award for the first time in his career. In the other three achievements, Kevin Durant (2) and Andre Iguodala (1) had been awarded.

– I’m so proud of this group. I thank God everyday. They are amazing people. At the beginning of the season, no one thought we would be here except this group. It’s very, very surreal. You never take it here for granted. Never know if you’ll come back here [nas finais]. If you get here and get the conquest, it means the world – said the star, still in tears, on the court.

The Golden State Warriors reach their fourth title in six finals in the past eight years. There are seven trophies in total, which makes the franchise isolate itself as the third most victorious in the NBA. All four times Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green played all the finals duels, the San Francisco franchise came away with the title. The writing was maintained with a performance at the height of Draymond (12 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists) and a game to spend by Thompson (12 points and 5 rebounds).

Victory seemed assured already in the second period, when the Warriors completed a streak of 21 points to zero to turn the duel and not look back. It was the biggest unresponsive avalanche seen at an NBA Finals game in 50 years. Andrew Wiggins, the team’s second-highest player in the playoffs, collaborated with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Poole added another 15 points to seal the title.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown finished with 34 points and 7 rebounds, but the company’s biggest star, Jayson Tatum, ended a disappointing streak with just 13 points and 7 assists, with 6 baskets in 18 attempts on the court (33.3% ). Marcus Smart didn’t get past 9 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Al Horford had a great game, with 19 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. The number of turnovers (22) was once again a drag for Boston. The ups and downs in the attack were decisive for the three losses in a row, after leading the finals 1-0 and 2-1.

The comeback season for both teams ends with the title of a historic generation, which seems to have no limits on the horizon, despite Curry’s 34 years, Thompson’s 32 and Draymond’s 32. The Celtics’ inexperience on the biggest stage weighed in, but the competence after the turn of the year, when it went from 11th position in the East to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, is a sign of a bright future. The traditional franchise remains with 17 titles, the same number as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boston Celtics Spots rebounds assistance theft stumps field shots three shots free throws Jaylen Brown 34 7 3 1 – 12/23 5/11 5/6 Al Horford 19 14 two two 1 6/8 4/5 3/3 Jayson Tatum 13 3 7 3 1 6/18 1/4 – Robert Williams 10 7 two – 5 4/8 – 2/2 Marcus Smart 9 6 9 two – 4/12 1/2 –

Golden State Warriors Spots rebounds assistance theft stumps field shots three shots free throws Stephen Curry 34 7 7 two 1 12/21 11/6 4/4 Andrew Wiggins 18 6 5 4 3 7/18 4/9 – Jordan Poole 15 3 two – – 5/12 3/8 2/2 Draymond Green 12 12 8 two two 5/10 2/5 – Klay Thompson 12 5 two two – 5/20 2/8 – Gary Payton II 6 3 two 3 1 2/6 0/2 2/2 Otto Porter 6 1 – – – 2/3 2/3 – Kevon Looney – 7 1 – – 0/2 – –

Decisive stats Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors field shots 34/80 (42.5%) 38/92 (41.3%) three shots 11/28 (39.3%) 19/46 (41.3%) free throws 11/12 (91.7%) 8/8 (100%) assistance 27 27 Turnovers 22 15 Points generated by turnovers 27 20 points in the bottle 38 32 Offensive/Defensive Rebounds 11/30 15/29 second chance points 13 21 Transition points 12 13

First period – Warriors 27 to 22: Boston took advantage of the Warriors’ turnovers and missed shots to open 12 early, but Golden State soon calmed down and set up a 17-point comeback. Tatum and Brown each had 7 points, but the Celtics didn’t control the number of turnovers in the final minutes (4-4 in the end). Curry, Klay, Draymond and Poole each scored 5 points.

Second period – Warriors 27 to 17: Golden State imposed a 21-point unanswered streak between the first and second periods. It was the longest streak in an endgame game in the last 50 years. Golden State even opened 21 points of advantage, with boos from the crowd in Boston to the team itself.

Panicking on offense, the Celtics committed 12 first-half turnovers. There were 9 offensive rebounds for the Warriors against 2 for the opponent. Boston hit 3 for 14 from the perimeter to 10 for 23. Curry (12), Klay (12), Poole (11) and Wiggins (10) scored in double digits in the first half. Score from 54 to 39 at half-time.

Third quarter – Celtics 27 to 22: The home team was 22 points behind in the middle of the period, but managed a 16-4 streak and reduced the gap to single digits. Al Horford (16 points) made up for Jayson Tatum’s dark night in attack so far, with just 11 points in total (5 out of 14 on the court). On the other side, Curry had 9 points in the split, for a total of 21, and Draymond Green approached a triple double. Score from 76 to 66 at the start of the last quarter.

Fourth period – Warriors 27 to 24: Boston tried a last gas in the opening minutes, but never got closer than 8 points off. In the end, the home team withdrew the starters, and Andre Iguodala replaced Andrew Wiggins in a tribute from coach Steve Kerr. In tears, Stephen Curry ended the game hugging his teammates from so many battles. So many frustrations from injuries. And so many trophies.