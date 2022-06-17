‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’: Last episode of the series gets official trailer; Check out!

THE HBO Max released the official trailer for the 6th and final episode of the series ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife‘ (The Time Traveler’s Wife), adaptation of the novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger.

The chapter airs on the day June 19.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

Rose Leslie (‘Game of Thrones’) and Theo James (‘Divergent’) star in the production. Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez complete the list.

The screenplay was written by Steven Moffat (‘Doctor Who’). David Nutter (‘Game of Thrones’) was responsible for directing all six episodes.

When they first meet, Henry is 28 and Clare is twenty. He is a modern librarian; she, a beautiful art student. The two fall in love, get married and start to pursue the goals common to most couples: children, good friends, a fulfilling job. But your marriage can never be normal. Henry suffers from a rare genetic disorder and from time to time his biological clock shifts forward or backward, and he is then able to travel through time, taken to emotionally important moments in his life, past or future. Displacements are unpredictable and Henry is unable to control them. With each trip, he has a different age and needs to readapt once again to his own life. And Clare, for whom time passes normally, has to learn to live with Henry’s absence and the unusual nature of their relationship. In The Time Traveller’s Wife, the author shows with great sensitivity, intelligence and good humor that true love is capable of overcoming all barriers – including the most implacable of all: time.

In 2009, the book was adapted for the cinema, which in Brazil received the title ‘I will love you forever‘. The film starred Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

Don’t forget to watch: