The Umbrella Academy gets never-before-seen footage; Check out:

the third season of The Umbrella Academy premieres next week and raising expectations even more, Netflix has released new images with scenes from the new episodes.

The unpublished images were released on the streaming partner networks, the last one on Wednesday (15). Check out:

The new episodes of the series will explore the events caused by the time travel that the protagonists did at the end of the second season. Convinced that they prevented the apocalypse, in another timeline, the Umbrella Academy returns to the present, celebrating yet another victory.

But, after a brief celebration, the group realizes that the world is actually worse off than they left it, and the end approaches even faster.

Check out the season three trailer below:

Another novelty in the third season will be the transition of the character of Elliot Page who, like the actor, will also reveal himself transsexualchanging his name and adopting a look that best describes his personality.

On Twitter, Elliot Page had already revealed some details about the character who, formerly known as Vanya Hargreeveswill now be called viktor Hargreeves.

With ten episodes, the new season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix in June 22

More about The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is set in an alternate universe, following the lives of brothers from different mothers adopted by the same father, who created the Umbrella Academy.

They try to deal with their super powers and distinct personalities, but break up during their teenage years. However, the death of their father would bring them together again years later.

While trying to understand what happened to their father, the brothers face the threat of an apocalypse and must learn to live with their differences.

Launched in 2019, The Umbrella Academy It quickly became a big hit with the public. The production, however, is inspired by the comics of the same name, written by Gerard Way, published in 2007.

In addition to Elliot Page, the cast of The Umbrella Academy also has the presence of: tone Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H.Min. Colm Feore, ritual Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David. and javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

