Thor 4: How did Taika Waititi convince Natalie Portman to return to Love and Thunder? – Movie news

Jane Foster will transform into the Mighty Thor in the new film in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth.

As much as Marvel is adored by millions of fans around the world, things aren’t always simple behind the scenes. Some actors have already been irritated when participating in productions of this cinematographic universe. Who was part of this group was Natalie Portman, dissatisfied with the direction they gave to her character, Jane Foster. But that’s all changed as the Oscar winner is returning as the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. And the person responsible for that is, none other, none other than Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi Convinced Natalie Portman to Return for Thor 4





Oscar winner for Black Swan, Natalie Portman made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2011 in the first film in the Thor franchise. There, she played Jane Foster, a scientist who falls in love with the God of Thunder when he falls to Earth. The romance followed in 2013’s The Dark World, but the actress wasn’t the biggest fan of her character’s fate, leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor 4: What to Watch Before Marvel’s Next Release? See the must-have productions for fans

After being lost in Ragnarok (where Jane is only mentioned to have left in Thor), the character is returning in Love and Thunder, with a drastic twist: she becomes worthy of holding Mjolnir, becoming the Mighty Thor – following that way. a famous Marvel comic book series. The idea came from Taika Waititi, director of Thor 3 and 4, as well as voicing the character Korg. For him, the return of Portman was essential.

“Probably the character of [Natalie] in the first few films didn’t have the most exciting version that we’ve come to expect from a female character in these types of films,” Taika gently commented to Fandango All Access. Thor in Ragnarok, giving her space to be adventurous and fun. Natalie is a really funny person.” In addition to investing in humor, Portman did some heavy physical training in order to prepare for the character. We’re excited to see her on the big screen again.

When does Thor 4 come out?





After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Love and Thunder (in the original) finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, in a kind of “midlife crisis”. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman).

Together, they embark on a grand cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. This is the information from the official synopsis, but sources indicate that Jane Foster’s plot will be inspired by the arc where the character becomes a version of Thor while battling cancer, but nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet.

The film also features the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as appearances from Russell Crowe (as Zeus) and Jaimie Alexander (reprising the role of Lady Sif). Whether Loki will show up is another story… Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 7th.