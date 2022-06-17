TOP OF THE LINE | Buy new Motorola Edge 30 with discount coupon

The Motorola Edge 30 is the brand’s newest premium phone. With a high refresh rate screen, slim design and Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, it has all the features to please even the most demanding users.

It is now available for purchase in Brazil, and its price is even more interesting by taking advantage of the exclusive Canaltechwhich can be highlighted by clicking the link below.

About the Motorola Edge 30

Positioned as a premium phone, the top-of-the-line features are already evident in the design of the Motorola Edge 30. It has a very slim construction, weighing only 155 grams and with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate that reaches at up to 144 Hz, more than enough to run any game or content at maximum quality.

Playing games on mobile is even one of the strengths of the Motorola Edge 30: the new Snapdragon 778G Plus processor is combined with 8 GB of RAM for a premium experience when playing games, watching videos or even browsing multiple apps at the same time. .

Another highlight of the Edge 30 is its cameras, with a front lens with 32 MP of resolution, in addition to a rear set with a 50 MP main lens, in addition to wide-angle, depth and ultrawide sensors. The phone has an image stabilization mode, great point for those who like to take pictures of moving objects.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Offers endlessly searches for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.