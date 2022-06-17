Tsunoda starts last in Canada, Leclerc escapes punishment – Formula 1 News

Charles Leclerc changed engine components but avoided punishment in Canada (Photo: Ferrari)

WHY FERRARI TURNED INTO DELIVERY OF FORMULA 1 TANGOS?

AlphaTauri has decided to replace all components of Yuki Tsunoda’s engine, and the Japanese will start the Canadian GP from the back of the grid as a consequence. The #22’s power unit was completely modified by the team, which replaced the internal combustion engine, MGU-K, MGU-H, turbo, electronic controls, energy storage and exhaust.

The punishment, however, is for the first four components — which Tsunoda exceeded the maximum exchange limit. Relative to the others, Japanese was still within the allowed limit. In the first free practice for the Canadian GP, ​​Yuki finished in 14th place – his teammate Pierre Gasly was 11th.

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, crossed the exchange limit and started last in Canada (Photo: AlphaTauri)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Despite being the only one punished, Tsunoda is not alone in the matter of engine changes. Charles Leclerc, after the breakdown suffered at the Azerbaijan GP while leading the race, changed some components of the power unit: internal combustion engine, MGU-K, MGU-H and electronic controls. The Monegasque was already hanging in relation to the turbo, but Ferrari chose not to change the part.

Finally, four other drivers also had parts of their power unit changed, all without penalties: Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi and Esteban Ocon.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.