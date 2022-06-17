Unfaithful husband appeals to wife not to access cell phone and goes viral; Look

A cell phone technician was involved in an infidelity case and the story went viral on social media. A suspicious woman wanted to access her husband’s phone, but he threw it down the toilet. She took her cell phone in for repair and, at that moment, the narrator of the “gossip” enters. On TikTok, the professional made a “trilogy” and the videos exceeded 6 million hits.

In the three videos, the man narrates the sequence of events and asks for help from netizens, through subtitles. The plot created around the cell phone, in fact, leaves many films in the dust. The case occurred in the technical assistance of Zalmir Ferreira, in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro.

In the first video, Ferreira tells how the device arrived for repair: “He [o marido] came here with his wife and she left this cell phone because he put his cell phone in the toilet and doesn’t want to call it”. When he opened the phone, he found banknotes (totaling R$150) rolled up in a handwritten note with the following request:

“Friend, please say that this device is no longer available. If my wife sees what’s in it, I’ll lose the house, the car, the bank account, the mistress, and the church sheep. In the name of the father, help me, there’s a treat for you.”

The coach took advantage of the story to engage his profile, and he did so correctly in the name of entertainment. He asked the followers if he would accept the money or give the infidel to the woman.

@zalmirferreira help me fix it or not ?#traicao #cliente #fypppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – ZalmirFerreira

In the second part, the technician shows that he made the repair. “The woman is angry, she wants her cell phone today”pointed out the professional, saying that the client also asked him to unlock the phone’s password.

@zalmirferreira Reply @joao_1175 ♬ original sound – ZalmirFerreira

The third video shows the dialogue between the unfaithful (and apparently religious) husband and the technician. With a hidden camera, it is possible to hear the man’s despair when demanding access to the device, even threatening to call the police because the professional only wants to give the cell phone to the woman who requested the service.

“I came to get my phone for the second time. What can you do for me, man?”asked the husband. “Boy, look at that. I already explained to you that whoever made the work order was his wife. Only she can remove the device, and she gave me the order not to give it to anyone but her.”repeated the technician.

The husband insisted, revealing the tense atmosphere at home and citing the amount hidden in the cell phone. “Your money is even saved, I don’t want to get involved. I’ll give it back to you there”replied the professional, refusing the bribe.

The supposed religious then raised the tone: “Then I’ll have to go to the police station! You don’t want to give back something that’s mine!”. Zalmir did not lower himself: “You can go, but your wife left the device here. I can only hand it to her, and she has already given me the order that I cannot hand it to anyone else.”.

@zalmirferreira Reply @maikfla now I’m screwed. what do you suggest i do? #coup #wife #marriage ♬ original sound – ZalmirFerreira

Followers praised the coach for his honesty, while some men defended their unfaithful husband by saying the cell phone should be returned to its owner. And you, which side are you on?

Source: Information from Metrópoles.