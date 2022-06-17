Vacation, World Cup and presentation on the agenda: Flamengo takes the last steps towards Everton Cebolinha in São Paulo | Flamengo

Flamengo is getting closer and closer to signing Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, red-black leaders, met in São Paulo on Thursday night with the executive director of the Portuguese club, Rui Pedro Braz, to try to make the last adjustments.

The meeting in the capital of São Paulo is justified because of other conversations that Benfica has in the city. Then, the likely destination is Argentina, where Rui Pedro Braz will try to sign Enzo Fernández, from River Plate, who also aroused interest from Flamengo.

One of Flamengo’s strengths when negotiating with Cebolinha was the theme of the World Cup and the possibility of Everton being more in evidence in the final stretch of preparation for the World Cup.

There is already an agreement for the payment of a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros (about R$ 72 million), spread over a little more than three years, with the possibility of reaching 16 million euros (about of R$ 85 million) with bonuses.

THE Bruno Henrique’s serious knee injurywho will hardly be able to play this year, increases the importance of signing Everton even more, although Flamengo still have to wait until they can put him on the field.

For two years without a vacation, the striker is on a rest period in Ceará, and his presentation to Flamengo would only be at the end of this month. In any case, Everton would only be able to play from the 18th of July, when the international transfer window opens. Faced with the optimism of both parties, the player has already started to deal with the details of his move to Rio de Janeiro.

Until Everton can enter the field, Flamengo will have played in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG, and the round of 16 of Libertadores, against Tolima. So, for now, Dorival Júnior will have to find a homemade solution.

In addition to Cebolinha, the board still has the desire to hire a steering wheel. With 14 days from the end of Andreas Pereira’s contract, Flamengo has not officially hit the hammer on whether or not to buy the player, who belongs to Manchester United.

