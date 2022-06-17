Videos: Robson, from Fortaleza, is attacked with a helmet in protest by fans | strength

Forward Robson, from Fortaleza, was attacked this Friday during a protest by fans when the team arrived in the capital of Ceará after the defeat to Avaí, Thursday, in Florianópolis, for the Brazilian Championship.

On the way out of Pinto Martins airport, Robson stopped to talk to part of the crowd and was hit by a helmet. About 60 people protested against the team’s bad campaign.

Fortaleza fans protest at the arrival of the team at the airport

As soon as they arrived in the capital of Ceará, the Tricolor squad had to remain inside the airport waiting for a resolution for the large number of fans that gathered outside the arrivals hall. The police tightened security.

1 of 1 Landing Fortaleza, fans — Photo: Personal Archive Fortaleza disembarkation, crowd — Photo: Personal Archive

With chants of protest against the team, the fans followed the charge to the athletes outside the airport, at which time Robson was attacked.

Fortaleza has not yet commented on what happened.

Fortaleza is the bottom of the Brazilian Championship with only seven points in 12 matches played so far. At the same time, the team advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Estudiantes, from Argentina.

See more videos of the mess below:

