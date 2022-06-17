Virtual personas are a phenomenon on the internet and in the business world

Lu do Magalú, avatar of the Magazine Luiza commerce network, was elected by the Virtual Humans website as the most followed virtual influencer in the world. There are about 15 million followers on Facebook, 1.3 million on Twitter, more than 2.6 million on YouTube, 6.8 million on TikTok and 5.9 million on Instagram.

With so many followers, Lu has become the biggest avatar influencer in the world and this trend is here to stay.

Credit: Reproduction Instagram | @magazineluizaWith so many followers, Lu has become the biggest avatar influencer in the world

According to Gartner, a consulting and research company in information technology, by 2026 almost a third of the budget of celebrities and influencers will be directed to virtual profiles, personalities created through 3D illustration and animation techniques, which bring the brand or the company to life. her persona.

“With the metaverse, interaction between virtual personalities and real people will be increasingly common. Some real influencers have noticed this market opportunity and are already creating their own avatars”, emphasizes Thiago Cavalcante, CEO & CSO of Inflr, an adtech specialized in influencer marketing.

Thiago highlights that these virtual and 3D avatars humanize brands, in addition to helping companies connect and retain customers. “Personas help companies reach audiences that previously did not consume these products, in addition to increasing the proximity between brands and consumers.

The power of reach and engagement of virtual influencers is enormous. According to HypeAuditor, virtual influencers yield three times more engagement than real influencers on social media. These personalities will be more and more common in our daily lives”, says the businessman.

Pyxys, a digital intelligence startup, created in partnership with the Ilustraria 3D studio, a combo for building virtual personas in computer graphics combined with a data-driven performance strategy.

Credit: DisclosureBrand Persona developed by Pyxys

The goal is to offer companies more than a 3D persona, but to teach these brands to interact with their consumers effectively.

“With the reality of the metaverse increasingly present, brands need to have a face, a body, a digital persona. It is not enough just to have a content strategy for social networks and web platforms, companies need to interact with the public, talk ‘eye to eye’, understand their problems and offer solutions”, highlights Cíntia Santana, CGO at Pyxys.

The executive explains that having a 3D persona helps to humanize brands and bring the business closer to the consumer. “This tool also allows organizations to reach other audiences, such as young people who are the majority on social networks and seek companies that listen to them and are aligned with their principles.”

“Brand persona is not just an avatar. It is the most efficient way to guide a brand’s digital presence in the metaverse”, concludes Cíntia.