Vivo will bring 5G technology to the farm of the soap opera Pantanal

Bárbara Sacchitiello

June 15, 2022 – 3:51 pm

5G technology will arrive in the Pantanal. The spectators of the plot of the 9 pm slot on Globo are already used to seeing that, on the farm owned by Zé Leôncio, a character played by actor Marcos Palmeira, the main means of communication is the radio. It is also through him that the farmer manages his other properties and makes business decisions.

Starting this week, this situation will begin to change. Through a content project created in conjunction with Globo’s dramaturgy area and VMLY&R agency, Vivo arrives at the telenovela wetland to take 5G technology and connect the farm environment to the internet.

The company’s proposal with the merchandising action in the telenovela is to highlight its digital services and the possibilities they open up for the agribusiness sector.

The insertion of Vivo will take place through the character Jove, played by actor Jesuíta Barbosa, who will talk to his father about the importance of modernizing the local business through technology.

According to Vivo, the actions shown in the telenovela will highlight the company’s products aimed at the business segment and the target audience is people who work in agribusiness. The participation of the Telecom brand will be introduced gradually and should take place throughout the entire soap opera.