Warriors beat Celtics at home to win seventh NBA title

The Golden State Warriors are seven-time NBA champions. The California franchise beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to take their seventh league title in their history.
The highlight of the game was Stephen Curry, who scored 34 points in Game 6 after a performance below expectations in Game 5. In addition, the Warriors ace grabbed seven rebounds and distributed seven assists.
With the achievement, the Golden State Warriors overcame Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago Bulls to win yet another Larry O’Brien. The Warriors were champions in 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
1st BEDROOM – BOSTON CELTICS 22 X 27 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
The Boston Celtics showed why they are the team with 100% elimination in these playoffs from the NBA. With a devastating start, the home team opened a 12-2 lead with threes from Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum and an impeccable defense. The Warriors even balanced the fourth by reducing the lead to five points until the final minutes, when Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole took care of the message and left the game at 27-22.
2nd BEDROOM – BOSTON CELTICS 39 X 54 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
With an appetite after coming out on top in the first quarter, the Warriors got carried away. The California franchise had five points in less than a minute, leaving the Boston Celtics behind by ten. But the situation would be more complicated for the home team: the Warriors opened up fifteen with less than two minutes of fourth. And at the end of the first half, a was at 16.
3rd BEDROOM – BOSTON CELTICS 66 X 76 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
The third quarter looked like it would be the Boston Celtics’ ordeal. Unable to take Golden State’s lead on the scoreboard, the home team still suffered from a moment of brilliance from Stephen Curry, who scored two sensational three-pointers. At the end of the period, however, the hosts improved their use of shots from the court and left the difference in just ten.
4th BEDROOM – BOSTON CELTICS 90 X 103 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
With a ten-point lead in the final quarter, the Boston Celtics had to react to force Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, and they did. The home team managed to close the gap to eight points, but did not maintain the same defensive work as in the other games. It cost dearly. The visitors increased and controlled the lead to win the seventh NBA title in history.
