WhatsApp gains good news for group calls

The pace of news in Whatsapp it’s high! Recently, we’ve seen a wave of new features being rolled out to Brazil’s most used messenger, such as Android migration to iPhones, missed caller ID with Do Not Disturb enabled, message reactions, and more.

Speaking specifically about group calling, the messenger boss, Will Cathcartcommented today some news that are coming soon.

Some new features for group calls on @Whatsapp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

Soon (as these things are slowly rolling out to everyone), it will be possible to mute or message specific people in a group call (left image) — which can be a big help when someone forgets to mute yourself, for example.

Another good news is a new indicator/warning for when someone joins the call (pictured above right).

☎️ We’ve added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can: 🔇 Mute others

✉️ Message specific people

🙋 See a banner when someone joins offscreen —WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2022

Great news for those who usually have meetings or conferences with many people via WhatsApp, isn’t it?

The news applies to both WhatsApp on iOS and Android.