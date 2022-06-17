WhatsApp now allows you to hide your status and photo from contacts; know | apps

WhatsApp now allows you to hide “Profile Picture”, “Last seen”, “Message” and “Status” options for specific contacts in the phonebook. The improvements, which were in beta testing since the beginning of the year, were officially announced this Wednesday (15) and expand the range of privacy in the messenger. This is because, until then, there were only three privacy options: “Everyone”, “My Contacts” or “Nobody”. With the update came the option “My contacts, except…”, which guarantees more autonomy to users. It is worth mentioning that the function is available for iPhone (iOS) and Android. Find out below all the details and how to use it.

1 of 2 WhatsApp announces new privacy features for users — Photo: Playback/Pexels WhatsApp announces new privacy features for users — Photo: Playback/Pexels

To try out the novelty, just access the app and tap on the three dots available on the upper right side of the screen. Then just select the section Settings > Account > Privacy and choose which of the features you want to customize. If the options have not yet appeared on your smartphone, it is recommended that you access the Google Play Store on Android devices or the App Store on iOS devices and update the app to the latest version.

2 of 2 To hide information for a specific contact, just access WhatsApp settings — Photo: Reproduction/Mariana Tralback To hide information for a specific contact, simply access WhatsApp settings — Photo: Reproduction/Mariana Tralback

It is worth noting that no notice will be sent in this process – that is, the “blocked” person will not receive messages informing them that their contact details are hidden from them. The only way to notice the change is when she wants to see your information and can’t. However, even with this gap, it will still not be possible to know if the action is specific to her or to all contacts in her list.

With information from WhatsApp and TechCrunch

