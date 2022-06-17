WhatsApp tests feature that protects from conversations with strangers

In the testing phase, the new functionality seeks to identify the origin of the login when registering a new access to the app. According to the specialized WhatsApp portal ”WaBetaInfo”, experiences involving this function have already been recorded and will probably be officially made official, with the update of Android and iOS systems.

The suspicion of having your account stolen is high among those who use public internet networks. In this way, the application developers have been looking for alternatives involving the increase of protection barriers to confirm the identity of those who are accessing the platform.

How will the feature that notifies users of a possible WhatsApp hack work?

The feature will prevent the theft of data and information that usually happens with third-party invasion of personal accounts. Therefore, the login from another device will now have a two-step confirmation, in addition to a 6-digit password after a wrong attempt at login.

Sending immediate notifications after an unknown access should happen instantly. There is still no forecast for the official launch of the function, but it is certain that attempts to maintain users’ privacy are being put in place since the improvement of end-to-end encryption.