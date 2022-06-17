WhatsApp tests ‘waiting list’ for new group members

WhatsApp has been working on a new role that will give group admins more control over who can join. The novelty, discovered by the website WABetaInfo in the beta version of the app (2.22.14.6) for Android, creates a “wait list” for users who try to join a group through a link in the group.

Call “group membership approval”, in free translation, the new function adds a new field where admins can see who made requests to participate. Thus, it is possible to approve or not these new users.

The website also notes that the functionality needs to be activated in advance by the admins, not being a standard application tool. Approvals for new users must take place within the groups themselves, in the information area about them.

Approvals of new users in WhatsApp groups is in the testing phase.

Still in the testing phase, the feature to approve or not new participants in a group does not yet have a set date to debut in the official application. It is also worth considering that, despite being found in the Android version, it is expected that the function will be available on other platforms, such as iOS, Web, Windows and macOS.

More news for groups

WhatsApp groups have received more frequent updates from the company. Recently, the ability to include up to 512 members in a single group was released. Another tool recently announced is part of Communities, which has generated controversy in Brazil. Initially scheduled to be launched after the 2022 Elections, the company confirmed that it still does not have a date to launch the novelty in the country.