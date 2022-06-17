which movie will air on TV Globo on Tuesday, 06/14

A drama movie will be on Afternoon Session today, Tuesday, June 14 (14/06), at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. “A proof of love” is a feature film directed by Nick Cassavetes.

Sara (Cameron Diaz) and Brian Fitzgerald (Jason Patric) discover that their daughter Kate (Sofia Vassilieva) has leukemia and is predicted to have only a few years to live. The doctor suggests the parents try an orthodox medical procedure, fathering a child to be a compatible donor with Kate.

Thus, Anna (Abigail Breslin) is conceived through IVF in an attempt to save Kate, as the other family members were not compatible.

At the age of 15, Kate suffers from kidney failure and Anna is afraid to donate a kidney, because she knows she will have a limited life.

In this situation, she decides to sue her parents to obtain medical emancipation and the rights to her own body.

Watch the trailer of the movie that will be shown today in the Afternoon Session

Afternoon session today

A proof of love

When: today, Tuesday, June 14 (14/06), at 3:30 pm

Where: TV Globo open channel

