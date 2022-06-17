Why is there a worldwide shortage of diesel and how it can affect you

Admin 5 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Person filling up with diesel oil

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Diesel oil shortage threatens to slow down different sectors of the economy, from industry and freight transport to agriculture

The rise in the price of gasoline, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has raised concern around the world and is deepening the inflationary problem that affects several economies on the planet.

But there’s another oil-based fuel that has gotten even more expensive — in June it hit its all-time high — and it’s causing even more headaches than gasoline.

This is diesel oil.

At the end of May, the average price of a liter of common diesel oil reached almost R$ 7, the highest value recorded in the historical series of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Woman buys dog and, after two years, is surprised by her true identity: “I’m a little afraid”

Buying a pig in a poke is a saying that a lot of people have …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved