Will the paid version of WhatsApp charge for sending messages?

O Whatsapp plans to launch its subscription plan soon, known until now as WhatsApp Premium. Meta, the developer company, plans to implement the new service to users of the WhatsApp Businessaimed at those who use the messenger for the business sector.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, specialized in launches and news about WhatsApp, the subscription service for those who have business accounts in the application will be optional, and will bring many advantages to those who become a subscriber.

How will WhatsApp Premium work?

One of main advantages of WhatsApp Premium will be the possibility to link a single account on up to 10 devices. Contrary to what has been circulating around, the messenger will not make additional charges for messages sent in the paid version.

In addition, those who subscribe to the plan will also be able to create personalized commercial links, making it easier for customers to get in touch with companies in a simpler way. The feature operates in a similar way to the Telegram username, which, in the shortener, makes it possible to replace the phone number with the account owner’s nickname.

Pricing and launch of the new service

So far, no further details about the app’s subscription package have been revealed. Many users want to know about the price and release date of the Paid version of WhatsApp. According to Meta, new information will be released soon.

While the service is not released, rumors point to new messenger releases for 2022, this time for users of all versions, such as the option of polls, status update in the chat list, as well as the possibility of more than one connection. web (PC) with the same account.