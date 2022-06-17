Will you borrow your cell phone? Use guest mode for more privacy

An embarrassing but very common situation happens when someone asks for your borrowed cell phone. It’s not a comfortable thing to let someone else use your device, even if it’s a friend, relative or even a spouse.

The truth is that the cell phone has acquired an important personal character for users. Letting someone else mess with it always brings a little anxiety. That’s why it’s worth learning how to use your device’s guest mode.

How to activate guest mode or “guest mode” on mobile?

There are several Android devices that offer guest mode, also called guest mode. It would be a way to let someone else use your device without having guaranteed access to all the information. Photos, videos, files and other sensitive data that you want to hide can be protected in this way.

Whenever the function is active, anyone can access the internet, make calls, but will not be able to access the device’s private folders. It is worth noting that guest mode can only be accessed by devices running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

On iOS (iPhone) there is no guest mode option. However, it is possible to access the guided mode, which also limits the use of the cell phone by other people. Through it, you can ensure that some information is not accessed by the other person.

How to enable guest mode on Android:

1 – Go to “Settings” inside your device;

2 – Tap on the “Users and Accounts” section;

3 – Now tap on “Users”;

4 – Choose “Guest” mode.

You can create a new operating system user and set custom access limitations. This is another way to be able to borrow the device without worry.

Activate guided mode on your iPhone

1 – Go to “Settings” – “Accessibility” – “Guided Access” and activate the option;

2 – Tap “Code Settings” – “Set Guided Access Code” (create a six-digit numeric password);

3 – To start a task in guided mode, open the app you want and give three clicks on the side button;

7 – Ready! So you can adjust your iPhone’s access settings little by little.