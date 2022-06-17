With an eye on a spot in Libertadores, Marquinhos Santos makes a bold request to Ceará fans: “In the next game”

In the debut of Marquinhos Santos in charge of Ceará, Vozão drew one more for the Brasileirão. Last Wednesday night (15th), Alvinegro received Atlético Mineiro, at Arena Castelão and did not remove 0 from the score. With the result, the team from Ceará reached 15 points and currently occupies the 13th position of the national tournament.

In a press conference after the end of the match against Atlético Mineiro, Marquinhos Santos resulted, which guaranteed a point for Alvinegro de Porangabuçu in the Serie A classification table. Although he didn’t like the score, the new commander praised the cast and fans.

“I don’t leave satisfied with the result, we seek victory yes. But I leave happy for the delivery, disposition and intensity of the players. The Ceará fan went home satisfied with the delivery. We put a line of four forwards to seek victory. The fans expect this from Ceará as an identity. There will be situations where we will not play as well and we will win, there will be situations where we will play better than the opponent and there will be defeats, it is inevitable. But willingness, dedication and courage to seek victory until the last minute have to be the face and identity of Vozão”said Marquinhos that he wants to see more fans at Arena Castelão in the next games.

“Our membership is 46,000, today there were 26,000 in Castelão. I hope to find these 46, 50 thousand fans in the next home game to boost us and help Ceará to pursue their goals. I want to pursue big things. When this opportunity came up in Ceará, I’m going to work to get it to deliver to this squad, which deserves a spot in Libertadores”concluded the commander.