With decisive victory, the Golden State Warriors are champions again

For a few moments in the first quarter, it looked like Boston would bounce back from the brink, and we were heading for Game 7: the Boston Celtics opened the game with a 12-2 lead in the opening minutes, and they had a 22-minute lead. at 16 with two and a half minutes left on the clock. The offense was aggressive, the defense fierce, and the Celtics seemed to be in charge.

And then Golden State scored 11 straight points to close the fourth ahead, 27-22, and then the top 10 of the second quarter in a 21-0 streak, the longest in the NBA Finals in at least 55 years and which put the Warriors 15 points ahead. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The Celtics even threatened a backlash in the second quarter, when two Jaylen Brown baskets and a series of plays of stamina and energy managed to mend a 7-0 streak in Boston’s favor to cut the lead to eight points, but that was the closest the Celtics would come in the game. A run of the Celtics’ well-known turnovers – including three in consecutive possessions – and another good offensive streak from Stephen Curry soon put the gap back to 15 points before halftime.

The script itself was one that was extremely familiar to anyone who paid any attention to the series in general, and one that brought the worst tendencies of the Boston Celtics to the forefront. Boston again prioritized taking Stephen Curry out of the game on defense and forcing the rest of the Golden State players to carry the offense, and the Warriors were ready to respond accordingly: Klay Thompson had 12 points in the first half, Jordan Poole had 11, Andrew Wiggins had 10, and even Stephen Curry finished the period with 12 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Celtics’ offense was marred again by lack of movement, players forcing bad shots, and too many turnovers. And I mean, MANY turnovers: 13 in the first half alone, which turned into 19 points for Golden State. It’s no use having an excellent defense if you keep giving your opponent chances to score in transition, and the difference could have been even greater. When the alarm went off indicating the break, the Celtics were visibly drained, physically and mentally drained, and they still had 24 minutes of basketball to go.

The second half was the definitive crowning achievement for the Golden State Warriors, who walked always in control to win their fourth NBA title in eight years and consolidate the greatest dynasty in modern NBA history. Boston, of course, never gave up or lowered its head; after a season (and post-season) marked by resilience and survival, the Celtics fought to the end and deserve all the applause and recognition for what they did. At the end of the third quarter, the Celtics – led by the brilliant Al Horford – even amended a 16-4 streak and cut the lead to 9 points, but at no time did the Warriors’ victory seem to be in doubt.

The third quarter also brought us the chance to see Stephen Curry’s genius in action once again, especially in a streak of three consecutive long balls, the last of which was a masterpiece that gave the point guard exactly 150 three-pointers in the Finals, undisputed and absolute NBA record.

The fourth period was not pretty, nor up to the excellent level of the rest of the Finals. With both teams exhausted and the players with high ratings, the game became more physical and contentious than plastic: with many errors on both sides, collisions, rebounds and fouls. The Warriors couldn’t open up a decisive lead, and the Celtics couldn’t get too close on the scoreboard. With five minutes on the clock, Jaylen Brown hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 8, but the Warriors responded quickly: Andrew Wiggins’ three, Curry’s excellent defense forcing a turnover on the other side, and Draymond Green’s right. on the counterattack. And then it was the turn of the guy from those Finals to decide the match once and for all.

Curry finished the game with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists to take home the Finals MVP trophy that was missing from his shelf. An entire column about him is coming soon, but he owned the series from game one to the last, and this series puts the ridiculous narrative that Curry doesn’t dominate in the NBA Finals to sleep once and for all. The Warriors wouldn’t have won this game if Curry wasn’t by far the best player on the court, both in Game 6, which ended in a 103-90 victory for the California team, and in the series itself.

But he went, and the Warriors won. The Warriors win their seventh title in NBA history, the third-highest mark in NBA history behind the Celtics and Lakers, and the fourth in the Stephen Curry/Steve Kerr era in their eight-year partnership. The list of teams since the creation of the 24-second clock to achieve this feat is short, and glorious.

Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics, who won 8 in a row and 11 in 13 years.

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, who won 6 in 8 years.

The Lakers of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s, who won four titles in eight years (and five in nine).

And now Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, presumed dead three years ago, showed the world they were just recharging their batteries.

Once again, the Golden State Warriors are the NBA champions.