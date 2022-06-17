Working via Metaverse is not cool, at least for now

O metaverse became the new product to be explored by several companies, in various interactions with the public, and is not restricted to leisure, games and content consumption. Meta and Microsoft already have advanced solutions to explore the remote work in virtual environments, and have already publicized their platforms, from avatars in Teams to Horizon Workrooms.

But not everything is flowers. A recent study, conducted by researchers from several universities, ironically, in partnership with Microsoft Research, revealed that using VR to access work environments in Metaverse does not necessarily provide benefits to the user and the company. On the contrary.

The study (caution, PDF) was conducted by the Universities of Cambridge, UK, Coburg of Applied Sciences, Germany, and Primorska, Slovenia, as well as Microsoft’s applied research arm. The experiment had 16 participants for two weeks, in which the observation was divided as follows:

In the first week, users used a regular PC to conduct their tasks via remote work, using a curved monitor; in the second, they started using a Meta Quest 2 VR goggle, from (obviously) Meta, ex-Facebook, to access the Metaverse. In both scenarios, the keyboard provided was a Logitech K380 with a built-in trackpad, and the tool for remote access was Chrome Remote Desktop.

According to those responsible for the study, no one knows at the moment what are the consequences of the prolonged use of VR equipment for teleworking, in which the user would have to remain with the equipment for several hours a day, on several days of the week, in order to perform their tasks in the Metaverse that they do today in non-virtual environments.

Precisely to verify such effects, the volunteers were submitted to a normal work rhythm, of eight hours a day with a 45-minute lunch break, in a 5-day week, in both scenarios. The results were far from encouraging for those who advocate the Metaverse as the “future of remote work.”

According to the study, which classified the results as “expected” by the team, the application of VR for the use of Metaverse in telework achieved worse rates than the traditional method, using a monitor, in practically all aspects.

Metaverse x productivity

Right away, some participants had to stop using Meta Quest 2 after the first day, because they suffered from nausea, migraine and anxiety, although a part of them overcame these symptoms during the course of the experiment.

Others have presented a condition known as “simulator sickness”, which afflicts people experiencing virtual activities in 1st person, and is not restricted to VR headsets; there are cases where individuals do not support FPS games, because they feel very bad during the game sessions.

In the individual assessment provided by the study participants, all rated the VR kit worse than the monitor experience; 42% felt more stress using the Metaverse, 19% had a greater feeling of anxiety, and 11% reported other negative effects. Notwithstanding, the eyestrain frames had a 48% increase in the period of use of Meta Quest 2, in relation to the week worked with the display mounted at a greater distance.

To close the package, the feel-good mark during the period being Meta Quest 2 was below 20%, and productivity via Metaverse was 16% lower, which would obviously happen, given the big picture.

Of course, there are some caveats. The first and most critical is the hardware required, in which many experts consider the use of VR headsets to be a primitive solution, but in defense of the research, the goal was to simulate a standard working environment, so it makes sense to use equipment available at masses and relatively affordable for purchase by companies, rather than more modern and comfortable gadgets.

The second, this is just the first study, which although it has observed a reasonable period of use of the Metaverse in work relationships, should not be taken as the definitive answer to anything. It is certain that more research will need to be conducted to assess whether adopting virtual work environments will be a productive solution, and results can and will vary, in which more data will need to be peer-reviewed and confronted.

In addition, this research serves as a warning to those who are excited to work on the Metaverse, in which this may not be the best idea for companies, at least at first.

references

BIENER, V. et. al. Quantifying the Effects of Working in VR for One Week. arXiv (Cornell University), 11 pages, June 8, 2022. Available here.

