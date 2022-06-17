Would Emma Roberts return to the franchise? Actress responds · Rolling Stone

Emma Roberts admitted that he would love to return to the franchise Panicafter interpreting Jillcousin of Sydney Prescottin panic 4 (2011).

In an interview with Dread Centralthe artist said that of all the horror productions that are being developed, the one that attracts her the most is Panic.

Maybe I could go back to Panic? I feel like I’m not done with this franchise.

Most of the plot at that time seemed to point towards the character taking over as the main face of the franchise, and the film’s twist revealed that, in fact, Jill was the killer ghostfacebeing left for dead in the final scenes.

However, with the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed confirmed in panic 6 when many believed that the character had also died, it opens the door for Roberts to return in the future of the franchise.

panic 6

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega will return as the protagonists in panic 6. Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Devyn Nekoda complete the list.

All were featured in the successful Panic5 (2022), which also brought contributions from classic actors: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton in their respective roles.

The official synopsis has not yet been released, but according to the Variety, the story will follow the group of survivors moving forward after leaving the horrors of Woodsboro behind. The plot must be set in New York, still in the United States.

The film will feature the return of James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick as screenwriters. Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella are confirmed in the executive producing role. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be the directors.

panic 6 will hit theaters on August 31, 2023.