You can now see “Buzz Lightyear” in cinemas in Setúbal

This week is great for taking the kids to the movies. First, because it’s always a winning plan and, secondly, because an animated film that comes from another, older, but everyone knows: the “Toy Story“ is on display. It promises entertainment for the whole family and the best thing is that you can see it in the two cinemas in the city.

The highlights this week go to “Buzz Lightyear”, by Angus MacLane, which premiered at Cinema Charlot and at Cinema City by Alegro Setúbal, and in this second cultural facility in the city, the documentary “Um Corpo Que Dança”, by Marco Martins, also joins the remaining films on display.

Take note of the movie schedules showing at Cinema Charlot and Alegro Setúbal this week.

Cinema Charlot — Municipal Auditorium

“Buzz Lightyear”, by Angus MacLane, with the Portuguese voices of Tiago Retré, Martinho Silva, Angie Costa, Sabri Lucas and Ana Sofia Martins. Legendary astronaut Buzz Lightyear, along with the captain and the rest of the crew, are dropped off on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In order for them to return, Buzz tries to find a way through space and time, but complicating this mission is the malicious Zurg and his army of robots. Sessions: Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 pm, Thursday and Friday at 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 pm and 9:30 pm.

Cinema City/Alegro Setúbal

“A Body That Dances”, by Marco Martins. The documentary traces the path of Ballet Gulbenkian, considered one of the greatest Portuguese dance companies of the 20th century. Based on archival footage and interviews with creators, historians, dancers and former directors, the director shows the history of this company from its beginnings, in 1965, until its extinction in 2005. the political, economic and social context of Portugal over these 40 years. Sessions: every day, at 7:20 pm, in room 3.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by Sam Raimi, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Patrick Stewart. In this Marvel movie, Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the Multiverse, a place where alternate universes and multiple versions of himself co-exist. Sessions: every day at 3:10 pm, 6:10 pm and 9 pm, and Saturdays at 11:50 pm, in room 9; every day at 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm, and Sundays at 12:15 am and 11:20 am, in room 2; every day at 9:50 pm in room 8, on Fridays there are sessions at 4 pm and 7 pm on Saturdays at 4 pm, 7 pm, 12:25 am and 1:10 pm, on Sundays at 4 pm, 7 pm and 1:10 pm, and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 4 pm and 7 pm.

“Buzz Lightyear”, by Angus MacLane, with the Portuguese voices of Tiago Retrê, Martinho Silva, Angie Costa, Sabri Lucas and Ana Sofia Martins. Legendary astronaut Buzz Lightyear, along with the captain and the rest of the crew, are dropped off on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. So that they can return, Buzz tries to find a way through space and time, but complicating this mission is the malicious Zurg and his robot army. Sessions: from Monday to Wednesday at 3:10 pm, 5:20 pm, 7:30 pm and 9:40 pm, on Thursdays at 11:10 am and on weekends at 11:10 am and midnight in Room 9; every day, at 4:00 pm and 6:20 pm, and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, at 1:20 pm, in room 2.

“Marmaduke”, by Mark AZ Dippé, is a children’s film that tells the story of the adorable Grand Danois dog, but totally out of control. After trying everything to contain his antics, the owners accept the fact that he has to be trained at a dog school. After intensive training, Marmaduke is completely unrecognizable and the trainer decides to enter him in the World Dog Championship. Sessions: every day at 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm, and on weekends at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, in room 7.

“Mauzões”, by Pierre Perifel, with the voices of Tomás Alves, Gabriela Barros and Inês Lopes Gonçalves. The Bad Guys are five friends who, for years, were the most wanted villains in the world. When the gang is finally caught, Mr. Lobo makes a deal to save them from prison. Sessions: every day, at 11:10 am, 1:20 pm and 3:30 pm, in the 7 Kids room; and every day, at 5:25 pm, in the 6 Kids room.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” by Colin Trevorrow, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. In 1993, millions of viewers around the world gasped at images of Nublar, an island teeming with dinosaurs. In the film, the creatures had been rescued from extinction through cloning, the brainchild of John Hammond. The aim was to create a nature reserve where people from all over the world could observe the animals. Sessions: Monday to Thursday at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm, and from Friday to Sunday at 11:30 am in Room 9; from Monday to Thursday, at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and from Friday to Sunday at 1:00 pm, in room 7; from Monday to Thursday, at 5:40 pm and 9:00 pm, and from Friday to Sunday, at midnight, in room 2.

“Top Gun: Maverick” by Joseph Kosinski with Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Val Kilmer. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he should be: flying the limits as a test pilot and avoiding a rise in the ranks that would stop him flying. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun NCOs for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw. Faced with an uncertain future and confronted with ghosts from the past, Maverick is forced to face his deepest fears. Sessions: Tuesday at 9 pm and Wednesday at 9 pm, 3:10 pm and 6:10 pm, in room 9.

“Ainbo: Espírito da Amazonia”, by Richard Claus and Jose Zelada, features the Portuguese voices of Quimbé, Ema Maçarico and Helena Mota. Ainbo, 13, lives in a small village in one of the wildest areas of the Amazon rainforest. Her best friend Zumi adopted her after her parents died. On the day that Zumi prepares to be crowned queen of the tribe, Ainbo meets the armadillo Dillo and the tapir Vaca, who tell him that the jungle is under a powerful curse launched by an evil spirit and that it is in his hands to save his life. of all. Sessions: every day at 3:20 pm and 5:20 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:20 am and 1:20 pm, in room 6.

“House of Evil”, by Christopher Smith, with Jessica Brown Findlay, John Heffeman, Anya McKenna-Bruce and Sean Harris. Marianne and Linos Forster move with their daughter Adelaide to a manor house they have just bought in England, in the 1930s. Life goes smoothly until they realize that something supernatural haunts that place and they seem to have a special fondness for the girl. Sessions: Sunday to Thursday at 3:40 pm, 5:40 pm and 9:40 pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays at 11:55 pm, in room 2.