Zelensky: “Ukraine closer and closer to the European Union”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that, at the moment, his country is closer to the European Union (EU) than it has been since its independence in 1990.

“Ukraine is now closer to the European Union than it has been since its independence”, assured the President in his usual daily video message broadcast by local news agencies.

The Ukrainian President stated that “thanks to the courage of Ukrainian men and women, Europe can create this new history of freedom and finally eliminate the gray area between the EU and Russia in Eastern Europe”.

Zelensky made these statements hours after the visit that the French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Johannisheld on Thursday to Kiev.

The arrival of European leaders in the Ukrainian capital, ahead of their meeting with the Ukrainian President, coincided with the sound of an anti-aircraft siren in the city.

“Russia created an environment for everyone to hear these sirens, to create a tense atmosphere, but no one was scared. It just inspired us to be as concrete as possible and to negotiate our interests, for all Ukrainians and for everyone in Europe”, underlined Zelensky.

European leaders on Thursday announced their support for Ukraine to be granted EU candidate status, in a joint visit to Kiev unprecedented since the Russian invasion on February 24.

After meeting with Zelensky, the four European leaders stated that are in favor of obtaining that status by Ukraine immediately, on the eve of the European Council (EC) which will address this issue in Brussels.

