Zendaya was startled by her performance in the episode; check it out · Rolling Stone

Zendaya revealed how the preparation and filming of a specific episode of season 2 went, in which the actress was ‘terribly scared’ by the intensity of the scene.

The protagonist of the series recently participated in a chat of the American magazine variety, in which she and Andrew Garfield they sat face to face and talked openly about their latest work.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Zendaya reveals worst part of HBO series filming; understand

During the conversation, Garfield turned out to be a big fan of euphoria and spared no praise for Zendaya for his performance, especially in the 5th episode of the 2nd season, when street he has an emotional breakdown due to the lack of drugs and enters a frantic race to escape from his family and get money to pay the dealer for those who are in debt.

In the conversation, Zendaya she admitted she didn’t have many takes in the scene, and the executive team left her free to stage it however she was comfortable.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Rue ‘lives’ in Zendaya in a ‘strange way,’ says actress

It is difficult to say that there is any specific process for this. I think the approach was to experience it as human as possible without ever shying away from the devastation and ugliness of what it can create. I had been too scared to film that episode. It had been written for a while before the pandemic, and I dreaded having to do it.

Asked about the filming of the scene itself, she stated that it was disorganized, carried away by the emotion of the moment, assuming the freedom she had to improvise, so that the scene was as realistic as possible.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Zendaya promises Rue’s redemption in the last episode of the 2nd season: ‘We need to put hope’

There was no structure, because there could not be. There had to be a level of volatility and unpredictability to her mood, and where it was going. We started from the beginning and they said, ‘You can break whenever you want. Let’s light up the whole house. You can go through everything’

Zendaya revealed that there were many hours of shooting, as the director, Sam Levinson he only stopped filming when he was sure he had enough material for a good scene.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: Zendaya rebuts criticism of ‘glamorization’ of drugs: ‘It’s not a tale with morals’

Euphoria: 2nd season

the second season of euphoria premiered in January 2021 on HBO Max with episodes released weekly on Sundays at 11pm. The plot continues following the relationship of street with Jules and her drug addiction.

+++ READ MORE: Euphoria: 5 facts about the series – Cassie’s Diary, makeup and more [LISTA]

In addition to the actresses, most of the cast from the first season returned for the new episodes, such as Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Jacob Elordi, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Alexa Demie. Recently, euphoria was renewed for a third season after record-breaking ratings.