10 romantic movies to watch on VALENTINE’S DAY; check out

How about doing a private movie session with bae for this Valentine’s Day?

The date this year falls on a Sunday, making the celebration for two a perfect excuse for the couple to throw themselves into a movie marathon, including classic romances.

Therefore, regardless of the couple’s preparations to celebrate the date, there is always time to fit into the schedule a time to enjoy a wonderful romance movie with your better half.

And it’s no use being sad if you won’t pass this one Valentine’s Day falling in love! Every time is time to enjoy a good movie, too! So, grab the TV remote, prepare the popcorn and let’s spend a Sunday under the covers enjoying a movie?

Check the list of movies we prepared for this Valentine’s Day:

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

where to see? Disney+

The situation is tense at the Stratford house. Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) can’t wait to find a boyfriend, but her father (Larry Miller) doesn’t allow her to date boys. After much insistence, the father makes a decision: Bianca can date, as long as her sister, Katharina (Julia Stiles), dates too. Except that Katharina is a real bitch, who has no friends at school or anywhere. To resolve the issue, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), in love with Bianca, decides to hire the mysterious Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to seduce his future sister-in-law.

The Best Friend (2021)

where to see? Netflix

Thibault is a romantic man with hopes of finding a soul mate. He believes his luck can change when he feels that there is chemistry between him and Rose. But can he go from best friend to boyfriend?

The comings and goings of Love (2010)

where to see? Netflix and HBO Max

It Just Happens (2014)

where to see? Amazon Prime Video/Paramount+

Young Brits Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) have been inseparable friends since childhood, experiencing difficulties in love, family and school together. Although there is an attraction between them, the two maintain their friendship above all else. One day, Alex decides to accept an invitation to study medicine at Harvard, in the United States. The distance between them gives birth to the first secrets, while each finds other boyfriends and girlfriends. But fate keeps drawing Rosie and Alex together.

True Marriage (2014)



where to see? telecine

Jenny (Katherine Heigl) is an adult woman who is under great pressure from her family to find a husband and get married. But her parents still don’t know that Jenny is a lesbian, and she’s dating Kitty (Alexis Bledel), who everyone believes is just a colleague. When she reveals her sexual orientation, the family goes into crisis. Even so, Jenny intends to get married, with her parents’ approval or not.

Love, Simon (2018)

where to see? Star+

At 17 years old, Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) apparently leads an ordinary life, but he suffers from hiding a big secret: he never revealed that he was gay to his family and friends. And everything gets more complicated when he falls in love with one of his schoolmates, anonymous, with whom he exchanges confidences daily via the internet.

Diary of a Passion (2004)

where to see? HBO Max

In a geriatric clinic, Duke, one of the interns who is relatively well, reads to an intern (with a more serious condition) the story of Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), two young lovers who met in 1940. at an amusement park. They were separated by her parents, who never approved of the relationship, as Noah was a manual worker and came from a family without financial resources. To avoid any approach, Alie’s parents send her away. For a year Noah wrote to Allie every day but got no response as her mother (Joan Allen) intercepted Noah’s letters to her daughter. Believing that Allie was no longer interested in him, Noah wrote a farewell letter and tried to conform. Alie expected news from Noah, but after 7 years she gave up on hope when she met a charming officer, Lon Hammond Jr. (James Marsden), who served in World War II (as did Noah) and came from a very wealthy family. He asks for Allie’s hand, who accepts, but fate would have her reunited with Noah. As her love for him still existed and was reciprocal, she had to choose between her fiancé and her first love.

Dirty Dancing – Hot Rhythm (1987)

where to see? Star+

In 1963, Frances Houseman (Jennifer Grey), or “Baby” as she is called by her family, a 17-year-old young woman, traveled with her parents, Marjorie (Kelly Bishop) and Jake Houseman (Jerry Orbach) and her sister Lisa (Jane Brucker) to a resort in the Catskills. Unlike Lisa, who thinks about clothes, Frances is idealistic and wants to be in the Peace Corps next summer studying the economy of Third World countries. So, she hopes this will be her last summer as a carefree teenager, but Baby doesn’t get along very well with her older sister and is bored with trying to distract the older guests (she was involved in this situation by her father). Until one night Baby hears what seems to be a party sound in the staff accommodation (which guests cannot access). She manages to enter the party thanks to an employee and discovers that the people there really enjoy dancing, which Max Kellerman (Jack Weston), the hotel’s owner, does not allow. Baby arrives to dance with Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), a dance teacher, and soon falls in love with him. When Johnny’s dancing partner Penny Johnson (Cynthia Rhodes) becomes pregnant from being involved with Robbie Gould (Max Cantor), one of the waiters, Baby offers to learn to dance and replace Penny, but Baby’s father, when he finds out, he doesn’t like it, because he considers that Johnny is from another social class and Baby is too young to understand his feelings.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)



where to see? Netflix

England, 1797. The five Bennet sisters – Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), Jane (Rosamund Pike), Lydia (Jena Malone), Mary (Talulah Riley) and Kitty (Carey Mulligan) – were raised by a mother (Brenda Blethyn) who had fixation on finding them husbands who would guarantee their future. But Elizabeth wants to have a wider life than just dedicating herself to her husband, being supported by her father (Donald Sutherland). When mr. Bingley (Simon Woods), a wealthy bachelor, takes up residence in a neighboring mansion, the sisters soon become agitated. Jane soon looks like she will win the heart of her new neighbor, while Elizabeth meets the handsome and snobbish Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). The meetings between Elizabeth and Darcy become more and more constant, despite them always arguing.

Carol (2015)

where to see? Prime Video/Look

In Carol, we follow Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a young woman who has a boring job in the toy section of a department store. One day, she meets the elegant Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), a customer looking for a Christmas present for her daughter. Carol, who is divorcing Harge (Kyle Chandler), isn’t happy with her life either. The two grow closer, and when Harge prevents her from spending Christmas with her daughter, Carol invites Therese to take a trip across the United States.