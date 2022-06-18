7 Netflix movies similar to Spiderhead

New to Netflix’s Brazilian catalogue, the sci-fi thriller Spiderhead has become a huge success. On the platform, the feature surpassed acclaimed features and secured the silver medal in the Brazilian Top 10. Anyone who has already checked out the plot wants to know: what to watch next on streaming?

“In a state-of-the-art penitentiary, an inmate participates in an emotion-controlling drug experiment for a pharmaceutical genius,” states the official synopsis of Spiderhead on Netflix.

One of Spiderhead’s greatest strengths is its impressive all-star cast. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) give a show in the new feature.

We’ve listed below 7 Netflix movies that Spiderhead fans need to watch; check out.

moon shadow

Like Spiderhead, Lunar Shadow is a creative sci-fi thriller. Set in a futuristic setting, the feature follows the story of a police investigator who develops a great obsession with a mysterious serial killer – and puts his own sanity at risk to capture her.

In its original debut, Lunar Shadow was very successful on Netflix. The film, however, divided the opinion of the specialized critics, with 58% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), the film has Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) in the cast.

anon

With an unpredictable story full of twists and turns, Anon is one of the most popular crime thrillers on Netflix. The film’s plot takes place in a future where technology makes privacy a completely obsolete idea – it sounds familiar, right?

In this complicated scenario, a detective tries to investigate a serial killer who has been deleted from all the images on file. One of the great assets of the film is its surprising ending, which leaves many viewers with their mouths open. The film stars Clive Owen (Closer) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls).

The Titan

Spiderhead fans will quickly recognize the mood of The Titan. After all, the tone of the two films is very similar. However, the plots are quite different. The Titan follows the story of a soldier who undergoes a radical genetic transformation to save humanity.

However, after witnessing the terrible changes, the protagonist’s wife starts to fear that he is becoming more a creature than a man. The film also makes an interesting reflection on what it means to be “human”. The Titan cast is led by Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black).

Power

As fans already know, Spiderhead tells the story of inmates who are forced to undergo a mysterious pharmaceutical test. In this way, the premise of Power is very similar to that of the new feature by Chris Hemsworth. The film arrived on Netflix in 2020, and was very successful with the platform’s subscribers.

Starring Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man), Dominique Fishback (The Deuce) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Life), Power follows the story of an ex-soldier, a teenager and a police officer who rock New Orleans in search for a pill that awakens temporary super powers.

wake up

Electrifying, unpredictable and full of twists, Awake is one of Netflix’s most thrilling thrillers. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film is full of action, emotion and metaphors about human existence. In its original debut, the film secured great popularity in the international catalog of the platform.

Awake’s story begins after a global incident prevents humanity from sleeping. In this chaotic scenario, a troubled ex-military woman struggles to save her family and faces chaos in society and in her own mind. The film stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), and also features Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Endgame) in the cast.

Mute

Mute is a futuristic thriller from Duncan Jones, the visionary director of Lunar science fiction. Set in the not-so-distant future, the film tells the story of a mute man who searches for his missing girlfriend in the ruthless underworld of Berlin – where everyone is a suspect and nothing is what it seems.

The feature is anchored by an excellent performance by Alexander Skarsgård – from films like The Man in the North and series like Big Little Lies – as the protagonist Leo. The cast also includes Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Justin Theroux (Iron Man 2), Florence Kasumba (Black Panther) and Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy).

Mother X Androids

The post-apocalyptic thriller Mother X Androids is also a great suggestion for Spiderhead fans. The plot of the feature takes place in a dystopian, desolate world ravaged by the revolt of the machines. In this “scorched earth”, a young pregnant woman desperately searches for a safe place to give birth.

Mother X Android is a production of Mattson Tomlin, the screenwriter of Power. The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Carrie the Weird) as young Georgia Olsen. The thriller’s cast also includes Algee Smith (Euphoria) and Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas).

Spiderhead is available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog.