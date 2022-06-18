Actress gives spoilers about Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth God of Thunder movie in the MCU, hits theaters in less than a month on July 7th. While the expected date does not arrive, we are still anxious to watch this movie that promises a lot.

In addition to the return of Thor, Jane Foster now in possession of the hammer Mjolnir and as the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, is more, we will also have a more than special participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film.

As we all know, after the fight against Thanos, Thor goes on a space adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy in search of Gamora. Apparently Thor will decide to leave the team at some point to rethink his future, as seen in the trailers for the film.

And actress Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie, speaking with Fandango, delivered some slight spoilers for us fans looking forward to the interaction of Guardians of the Galaxy with the other characters in the core of Thor.

The actress ended up revealing that her character has no interaction with the crew throughout the film:

“Well, I don’t… I just came to watch, because I wasn’t into any of the Guardians stuff and I don’t remember which one told me that, but someone asked me, ‘Is it always like this?’ I was like, ‘Yes, it is…”

Finally, the actress also began to describe the highly improvised, albeit somewhat chaotic, atmosphere on set under director Taika Waititi:

“I think what you were saying Taika. I think it’s like… we’re used to a certain level of chaos. Like existing at a certain level of chaos, because there’s always the version that’s on the page and then… we throw that away and make a bunch… that we know will probably… 95% of it will never be in the movie, but you do it for the 5% that can live there.”

With the statements of the actress, the theory that the Guardians only appear at the beginning of the film is reinforced. Perhaps their role in the plot really is a quick thing, as was Doctor Strange’s participation in Thor: Ragnarok.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

