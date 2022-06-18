Adobe Photoshop wins new neural filter that restores old photos with AI; check out the video

Photoshop has received several improvements throughout its existence and, without a doubt, one of the best additions that has made the editing software more complete is the set of neural filters, which use artificial intelligence to modify images. On Wednesday (15), the company demonstrated an unprecedented feature called “Photo Restoration”. With a self-explanatory name, this filter will be able to restore old, monochrome and time-damaged photographs with a quick click and all the software’s artificial intelligence power. Adobe has published a demo video that shows “Photo Restore” in action. Check out:

As much as it is in its initial phase of implementation, the results are impressive. The tool is able to remove scratches, stains and other damage to deliver an image with an excellent level of detail. It is possible to observe that most of the imperfections are removed, giving way to sharper features. You can combine Photo Restoration with other native Photoshop tools. The “Fill” function with “Content-Aware” parameter, which has been made even smarter in the latest version, allows torn parts in a photograph to be re-filled based on the surrounding content.

Another feature that will contribute to this neural filter is “Colorize”, still in beta, which automatically colors images in black and white. In addition, you can select the “Photo Enhance” and/or “Scratch Reduction” options to optimize the functioning of Photo Restoration according to the image’s need. The function must be integrated with the new way of categorizing neural filters, as suggested in the video. There will be five sections: Faces (“faces”), Creative (“creative”), Color (“color”), Photography (“photography”) and Restoration (“restoration”), which is where Photo Restoration will be added alongside the JPEG compression artifact remover, for example. Despite being available in beta, this filter may still have rendering errors that will be optimized until its stable release. On a related note, Adobe may be working on a free web version for Photoshop.

