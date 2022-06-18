Against Avaí, Fluminense starts a series of five games in Rio to get back on track… Or go into crisis | fluminense

After five games with just one win (and one draw), Fluminense is going through a delicate moment: two points away from the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship and with strong distrust of the fans on the eve of starting to decide the important classification (sports and financially speaking) for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. But now could be the turning point.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Starting this Sunday, Tricolor will play five matches in a row in Rio de Janeiro, four of them as home team. This sequence can make Fernando Diniz’s team back on track and find good performances again; distance themselves from the Z-4 ​​and open an advantage in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Or not taking advantage of the “house factor”, embittering more bad results and going into crisis.

1 of 4 Fluminense will play four games in the sequence at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Fluminense will play four games in the sequence at Maracanã – Photo: André Durão

The first challenge of this sequence is against Avaí this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Maracanã, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Only a victory will make the team lighten the weight of the back for the recent setbacks and make peace with the fans, whose distrust is evidenced by the low demand for tickets: there are only a little more than 10 thousand sold.

Being able to win and convince will make the team recover morale for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil final against Cruzeiro, next Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasilia time) at Maracanã. For now, demand for tickets is also low for the match and is below 11,000 sold. Flu will need to take advantage to face a crowded Mineirão in the return duel, on July 12th. The classification is worth R$ 3.9 million in prize money.

+ Cruzeiro and Fluminense make a rematch in the Copa do Brasil; watch videos of the clashes

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

This is the only game of the tricolor sequence in Rio that will not be at Maracanã, but at the Nilton Santos stadium. The classic against Botafogo will be on a Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 14th round of the Brasileirão, and will mark the farewell of Luiz Henrique do Fluminense. The forward was sold to Spain’s Betis, and his contract in Europe starts on July 1st.

07/02 – Flu x Corinthians

Fluminense will return to Maracanã on the first Saturday of July for a difficult game against the now runner-up Corinthians, at 16:30 (Brasília time), for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. A positive sequence of results can lighten the mood by the departure of Luiz Henrique in a sale very contested by the fans. Otherwise, the loss of the gem will be an additional ingredient for criticism.

After a month in a marathon of two weekly games, Fluminense will finally have a free week before the last match of the sequence in Rio. The duel with Ceará will also be on a Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. This will be Fred’s last game at Maracanã, before his retirement, and should have a good audience. Getting here in peace with the crowd will be of paramount importance for the climate not to turn into pressure.

“House factor” x utilization

3 of 4 Fluminense has poor performance as home team — Photo: André Durão Fluminense has poor performance as home team — Photo: André Durão

If, on the one hand, Fluminense is betting on the “home factor” to get back on track in this sequence, on the other hand, the team will have to challenge the numbers and change an uncomfortable scenario: currently Tricolor has the fifth worst campaign as home team of the Brasileirão with only 38.8%tied with Botafogo and Goiás and only ahead of Cuiabá (33.3%), Juventude (23.8%), Ceará (20%) and Fortaleza (19%).

As home team in the championship, Fluminense beat Atlético-MG (5-3) and Athletico-PR (2-1), but drew with Santos (0-0) and lost to Internacional (0-1), Flamengo (1-1). 2) and Atlético-GO (0 x 2).

📰 Read more news from Fluminense 📰

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv