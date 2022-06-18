AliExpress offers: 6 items that are beyond the obvious

A proof that the AliExpress is reliable is the popularity among Brazilians because of the various promotions and variety of products. The marketplace works with prices more accessible to the consumer and always carries out promotional actions with discounts and free shipping.

On the site, you can find famous brands, such as Xiaomi, Realme, Edifier, Baseus and many others. But there are also options that are not so popular in Brazil, but with good references and user reviews, in addition to a much more affordable price.

The main tip for shopping on AliExpress is to keep an eye on the reviews from other customerswho send comments and photos to confirm if that purchase was really good.

And for those of you who are interested in exploring the AliExpress website and taking advantage of the offers, we have put together a list of some items that are not obvious when browsing the site. In addition, we have AliExpress coupon to further help the economy. Check out:

Xiaomi Mijia T100 Electric Toothbrush

50% Off Practical and with a super battery life, this electric toothbrush is perfect for those who want clean teeth and perfect oral health. BRL 161.11

Not only smartphones live the Xiaomiand the Mijia T100 electric toothbrush can be an interesting option to improve your oral hygiene.

The device has a vibration frequency equivalent to 16,500 revolutions per minute with 360° all-in-one cleaningand several brushing modes, which include a smart function that alerts the user to change the brushing area every 30 seconds.

The brush has battery that lasts for approx. 30 days with only 4 hours of charge, but the input is still in the micro USB standard.

SVBONY SV28 Monocular Telescope

44% Off Ideal for nature fans, this monocular telescope is perfect for birding and scenery! It comes with a tripod, is waterproof and ensures the best viewing experience in a range of 30 to 70 meters! BRL 696.41

One monocular telescope It can be a really cool gift for various activities, like watching birds and animals, seeing your performance in target shooting, observing natural or urban landscapes more clearly and even looking at the sky and contemplating the stars or the moon.

SVBONY’s SV28 model is the water prooffeatures Bak4 optics for better brightness, resolution and clarity through a lens with up to 75x magnification.

Smartwatch Maimo 70mai

50% Off Smartwatch with 1.69 inches, long battery life, blood pressure and oxygenation control, waterproof and integrated with Alexa. BRL 393.37

Essential item for athletes to monitor their training, the Maimo 70mai smartwatch it has heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level, integrated voice control, up to 5 ATM water resistance, 1.69 inch TFT-LCD screen, and 300 mAh battery that can last up toit’s 21 days of use in basic mode.

Drone RG101 Max

50% Off With a range of up to 3000 meters, it has a dual camera, fast charging is ultra light, weighing less than 250g, perfect for those looking for practicality. BRL 918.65

Drones are all the rage, and the RG101 Max can be a great choice for outdoor play. The device has a laser obstacle avoidance feature with a 360° angle, anti-loss GPS50x zoom, adjustable 6K camera and battery for flights of about up to 30 minutes.

The drone weighs just under 250g, ideal for taking on trips, and is also equipped with a gesture recognition system and transmission of images via Wi-Fi. The flight range is about 3 km.

Sanag a5x Bluetooth Headset

35% Off Bluetooth 5.0 headset with battery 120mAh, it’s comfortable, lightweight and perfect for anyone looking for a wireless experience. BRL 200.01

O Sanag a5x bluetooth headset has a different proposal: while most models are inserted into the ear canal, this model uses bone conductionand the tips of the phone are in contact with the tragus part.

The gadget is an alternative for those who want to listen to good music and, at the same time, pay attention to what is happening around them.

The headset is IPX5 certified against sweat, battery that allows about 8 hours of use continuous, Bluetooth 5.0 connection and 25g lightweight body.

Cubot KingKong 5 Pro smartphone

45% Off Power and Resistance in one device! With Triple Camera, amazing 8000mAh battery, eight-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory and extension card support. BRL 1,384.46

Finally, a smartphone could not be missing from the list, and the Cubot KingKong 5 Pro is a model with a very striking design and focus on protection, as it has the IP68 and IP69K certifications for water and dust resistance.

The main camera uses a 48 MP Sony sensor, while the front has 25 MP. And internally, the device has 64GB of storage with support for expansion and 4GB of RAM. THE 8000 mAh battery is the great highlight, and lasts approximately 48 hours away from the outlet.

AliExpress Coupons

Want to save even more? enjoy the AliExpress discount coupons for new users and first purchase: