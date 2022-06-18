All About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Divorce Process

In recent weeks, the millionaire divorce process of actors Johnny Depp (known as Pirates of the Caribbean) and Amber Heard (known for Aquaman) gained the spotlight of major newspapers around the world, even having his entire court dispute broadcast live on YouTube.

But in the end, what is going on? Next, check out everything you need to know to stay on top of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce process.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard while they were still married, in 2015. Photo: Playback/Twitter



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Divorce

Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for just 15 months, between 2015 and 2016, but their union involved a series of controversies, such as alcohol abuse and domestic violence.

When filing for divorce in 2016, the Aquaman actress accused her now ex-husband of assaulting her, receiving a sum of $7 million from the settlement, of which she promised to donate to charity.

In 2018, Amber Heard wrote an article for the American newspaper The Washington Postaccusing him of aggression again, but this time with indications that he had suffered sexual violence.

With this new charge, Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million for slander and defamation, also reporting that these charges caused him to lose several key roles in Hollywood, including as the villainous Gellert Grindewald in spin off in Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The great controversy reached the spotlight and headlines of the major newspapers, when, during the trial hearings, which began in April of this year, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean allegedly accused Heard of defecating on the couple’s bed and cut his finger with a bottle of vodka.

On the defense side of the actress, she showed several videos and audio conversations in which Johnny Depp appears under the influence of alcohol and messages exchanged by him with other colleagues, also famous Hollywood actors, cursing Heard.

The trial, which is still taking place in Virginia court, in the United States (USA), continues to be broadcast by several criminal channels on YouTube.

By Maria Paula Soares Alves – Speak! University of France